Hastings, Nebraska resident Christi Mae Gilbert, 57, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Minden Cemetery in Minden. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Christi’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Christi was born September 14, 1965, in Minden, NE to Marvin and Rosalyn “Rose” Mae (Schmidt) Gilbert. She graduated from Hastings High School and received her Certified Nursing Aide certification.
Christi worked as a CNA and Med Aide and was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. She loved to crochet, going to the lake, working outside, and listing to her music. Everyone loved her sense of humor, her biggest smiles, and her kind heart.
Christi was preceded in death by her father; infant brother, Douglas; and cousin, Lynn Gilbert.
Survivors include her mother & step-father Rose & Dan Fox of Hastings, NE; sister & spouse Joy Shipman & Kenny Adams of Hastings, NE; brother & spouse Gary Gilbert & Deise Silva of Orlando, FL; son Steven Bonham of Juniata, NE; nephews Wes Shipman of Hastings, NE, Mat Shipman of Hastings, NE; aunt & uncles Judy & Don Gilbert of Minden, NE, Larry Schmidt of Hastings, NE; cousins Greg & Michelle Schmidt of Hastings, NE, Morgan Schmidt of Hastings, NE, Linda Darling of Lincoln, NE, Earl Gilbert of Kearney, NE.
