Hastings, Nebraska resident Christi Mae Gilbert, 57, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Minden Cemetery in Minden. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.