Christine Johnson Nov 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Christine Johnson, 82, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home. Services and burial are pending and will be held in Arkansas.
