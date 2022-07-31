Christopher John Marcello, 42, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died unexpectantly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at CHI St. Francis.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate.
Livestreaming of the service will be on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Hastings Parkview Cemetery.
Military Honors will be rendered by the Nebraska Army National Guard Military Honors Team followed by the Final Call from the Grand Island Police Department.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Third City Christian Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
Chris was born on October 11, 1979, in West Warwick, Rhode Island, to Joseph and Cathleen (Anderson) Marcello. At the age of 6, he moved with his family to Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Chris graduated from Blue Hill High School class of 1998. He attended the University of Nebraska Kearney where he met the love of his life, Tamrae’ (Tami).
He and Tami Svoboda were united in marriage on June 14, 2005. Their lives were blessed with children, Vincent, Mia, Ophelia and Victor.
Chris loved being a husband/best friend, a father to 4 beautiful children and a friend-father figure to many others.
Family is above all — Famiglia prima di tutto.
He believed in family traditions from his homemade popcorn and movie night every Friday to celebrating the small everyday achievements to Holiday traditions. Halloween being his absolute favorite!
He led by example and inspired others to be better, he was the person everyone turned to for advice. According to Chris, he was always right! To Chris, nothing was impossible.
Chris began his career at the Grand Island Police Department in 2013, and served on Patrol, as a School Resource Officer at Grand Island Senior High School, and as an investigator.
Embodying the model of a true hero, Chris was a recipient of the departments Life Saving Award.
Chris had the heart and desire to save children as a Child Abuse Investigator, the patience and leadership to train future Police Officers as a Field Training Officer, and the cunning and bravery to go in to the worst situations as a member of the Tactical Response Team, serving as S.W.A.T operator.
Chris was a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard Alpha Troop 1/134th Cavalry Squadron where he was deployed several times to Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Chris served on two state side missions, Operation Noble Eagle in Nebraska before his Bosnia deployment, and disaster response to hurricane Gustav before his Afghanistan deployment. He retired at the rank of First Sergeant in May 2020.
In 2017, Chris was the grand marshal at the Nebraska State Fair’s Salute to our Veterans Celebration parade.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tami; their children, Vincent, Mia, Ophelia and Victor; his mother, Cathleen Carusone; his siblings, Joseph Jr. (Carrie) Marcello, Anthony (Angela) Marcello, Shannon Carusone and Amanda Carusone; stepfather, Joseph Carusone; parents-in-law, Steve and Amy Svoboda; brother-in-law, Jacob (Carrie) Svoboda and Tami’s grandparents, Gene and Ruth Svoboda.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Marcello; grandparents, Doris Martin and Charles Anderson; and Tami’s grandparents, Vincent and Dona Krueger.
