Smith Center, Kansas resident Christy Jess Timmons, 69, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Lebanon, KS.
Christy was born on August 18, 1952, in Smith Center, KS, the son of Donald Eugene and Roma Kathleen (Williams) Timmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Stevie, Jay Don and Johnny Lee Timmons; and a sister, Rhonda Smith-Timmons.
Christy is survived by a daughter, Kailah J. (significant other Charles Stewart Whitney) Timmons of Smith Center; a grandson, Charles Rowan Whitney of Smith Center; a brother, Clark (Nancy) Timmons of Smith Center; three sisters, Starlyn (Paul) Coupland of Hinton, IA, Roe Jene Timmons and Angela Timmons both of Smith Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 113 S. Madison St., Smith Center, KS, with Pastor Lance McDowell officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be given to Christy J. Timmons Memorial Fund and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel. www.allfaithsfuneralchapel.com.
