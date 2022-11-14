Christy Lee Meline, was born on Friday, January 13, 1950 to Roy (Pete) and Doramay Barnes Meline at the old Maynard Hospital in Red Cloud, Nebraska. She departed this life on October 29, 2022 at the Webster County Community Hospital.
Christy and her sister were raised in a warm and loving home, where family was everything.
Christy always pointed out to people she was born on Friday the 13th. Whereas, some people consider that date unlucky, she considered it her lucky day.
Christy graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1968. She began work as a secretary for the Methodist Church, then Bostwick Irrigation before she began her long career as an insurance agent with the Bill Mountford Agency and Gary Thompson Agency. Christy retired in January of 2015.
She was an avid quilter, where she designed her quilts, sewed and quilted all by hand, never used a machine. Her enjoyment was enhanced by giving her quilts away.
If you knew Christy, you were aware she was a huge Husker fan, especially volleyball and football. Throughout her life she was able to attend several games. Part of her joy was taking friends and their kids to games. She enjoyed the atmosphere of the games as much as the games themselves. She was also a supporter of the Red Cloud Warrior.
She became a member of the Red Cloud Wesleyan Church in November of 1997. Her faith was an important part of her life and sustained her in her ten year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
At the time of her death, she was serving as secretary on the Wesleyan Church Local Board of Administration. She was also a member of the Red Cloud Housing Authority Board.
Christy was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to treasure her memory is her sister Susie that she fondly referred to as sister little, instead of little sister and numerous relatives and friends.
Services were be held at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud, Nebraska on Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
