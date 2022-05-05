Christy Marie Olson, 51, of Edgar, Nebraska passed away May 4, 2022 in Lincoln.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior. Visitation will be held From 4 - 8 p.m. on Sunday with the family present from 6-8 at the Klawitter-Price Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.