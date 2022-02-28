Hastings, Nebraska, resident Chuck Alan Janssen, 53, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare with his family by his side.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Churchyard, west of Glenvil. Casual attire is requested as per Chuck’s request.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home with family present from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for future designation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Chuck’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Chuck was born in Hastings on April 4, 1968, to Martin and Beverly (Burns) Janssen. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1986.
He married Lois (Heinrich) on June 14, 2008.
Chuck worked with his dad and managed Janssen Auto Body and later ran Chuck’s Auto Detailing. He was also a bartender at many locations, most recently at the Plainsman Steakhouse in Juniata.
Chuck had many talents. He enjoyed golfing with friends and cars, whether he was attending a classic car show or making them look their best with his detailing skills.
Chuck loved music and was a drummer in several local bands. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, especially being Papa to his grandkids. Chuck was also a member of Southern Hills and Faith Lutheran Church.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly in 1998 and his father, Martin in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Janssen of Hastings; daughter and spouse: Rebecca (Roeder) and Brett Ehly of Kenesaw; son, Tate Janssen and Megan Welch of Odessa; daughter, Mersaidies Nacke of Hastings; stepdaughters and spouses, Kayla and Jon Edwards of Hastings, Kim and Jeff Shelton of Hastings; stepson and spouse, Kasey and Clara Hermann of Hastings; grandchildren, Olivia Ehly, Macy Shelton, Xavier Nacke, Lily Shelton, Emma Edwards, Connor Shelton, Jax Hermann, Savannah Janssen; sister, Pat Lundell of Hastings; stepmother, Lorene Janssen of Garland; and many other family and close friends.
