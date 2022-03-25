Hastings, Nebraska resident Cindy L. Paczkowski, 67, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 3:36 pm
