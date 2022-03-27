Hastings, Nebraska resident Cindy L. Paczkowski, 67, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date or Morrison Cancer Center. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Cindy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
