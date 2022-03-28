Hastings, Nebraska resident Cindy L. Paczkowski, 67, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date or Morrison Cancer Center. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Cindy’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Cindy was born June 26, 1954 in Hastings, NE to Fred & Colleen (Drohman) Thaut. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1972. Cindy married Randi Paczkowski on June 1, 1984, at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings, NE. She was a bookkeeper for ESU #9 for over 39 years. Cindy was a member of New York Avenue Congregational Church.
Cindy loved life. She had many hobbies that included painting, shopping, gardening, and garage saling. She also loved going on the annual junk jaunt and the Black Hills vacation. Walks with Randi became a recent favorite as well. Christmas was such a fun time of year for her. She loved spoiling her children and grandchildren during this holiday. She spent many months preparing for this one special day. Cindy had many dogs throughout her lifetime. She loved all of them, but her most recent dog Lilly took precedence overall.
But more than anything, she loved her family. They took top priority over everything, especially being a mother to Sara and Alex. She loved drinking coffee with family on Sundays and loved every family get-together. Cindy was so proud of her five granddaughters and loved that they called her “Sweetie Pie.”
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Andrew Vidal; and sister, Debbie Thaut.
Survivors include her husband, Randi Paczkowski of Hastings; daughter & spouse, Sara & Trevor Charbonneau of Kearney; son, Alex Paczkowski of Hastings; grandchildren, Sadie Kelly, Willa & Collins Charbonneau, Tenley & Blakely Paczkowski; sisters & spouses, Kathy & Deon Schreiner of Hastings, Sherri & Mark Merrill of Minden, Shanna Schnase of Hastings; nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
