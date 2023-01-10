Clarence E. Dove, Jr., 89, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Superior.
Memorial Services will take place this spring.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
