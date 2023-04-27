Clarence E. Dove, Jr., 89, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away on January 4, 2023 in Denver, CO.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Webber Cemetery in Webber, KS.
Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
