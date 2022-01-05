Clarke Eugene Timmons, 71, of Smith Center, Kansas passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
Clarke was born July 19, 1950, in Smith Center, KS, the son of Donald Eugene and Roma Kathleen (Williams) Timmons. On April 22, 1984, he married Nancy Horton in Phillipsburg, KS. To this union they were blessed with two children, Jesse and Destry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Stevie, Jay Don, Johnny Lee and Christy Timmons; and a sister Rhonda Smith-Timmons.
Clarke is survived by his wife, Nancy Timmons of Smith Center; two sons, Seth Timmons and Jesse Timmons; a daughter, Destry Timmons; three sisters, Starlyn Coupland and husband Paul, Roe Jene Timmons, and Angela Timmons; and two grandchildren, James and Velvet Timmons.
A celebration of Clarke's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 113 S. Madison St., Smith Center, KS, with Pastor Mike Gooder officiating. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral chapel. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Smith Center, KS. Memorials may be given to Clarke E. Timmons Memorial Fund and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel. www.allfaithsfuneralchapel.com.
