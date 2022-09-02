Claydon Dean Nelson, 85, of Deshler, Nebraska, passed away on August 31, 2022, in Deshler.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ's Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Claydon Dean Nelson, 85, of Deshler, Nebraska, passed away on August 31, 2022, in Deshler.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ's Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Ong Cemetery in Ong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.