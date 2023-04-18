Clayton Dale Kent was born on May 6, 1934, in Hastings, Nebraska to George and Nellie (Serl) Kent and passed away on April 16, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 10 days.
Clayton grew up in Hastings, Nebraska and graduated from Hastings High School with the Class of 1953. Following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1956.
On September 30, 1956, Clayton married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lisetta Mohling at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Clayton began working in the grocery store at the age of 14 and worked his way up to supervisor, where he eventually supervised 17 stores.
The couple moved to Seward in 1971 where they owned and operated Kent’s Jack and Jill grocery store until 1988. It was then renovated into a convenience store and mini mall until they sold the business in 1999.
After retirement, he founded the Seward Crossmakers in 2010. He often stated that the Seward Crossmakers wouldn’t be successful without the help of all the volunteers.
In his free time, Clayton loved traveling to 20 different countries and 49 states with his wife and family. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren camping, fishing, and hunting. He loved socializing as well as hosting people in his home.
Clayton was known for his kind, caring heart and creative business ideas and strategies. He was an avid Husker sports fan. Clayton enjoyed the outdoors and watching birds on his bird feeders.
In 2019 Clayton was honored to receive the Service Above Self Award from the Seward Rotary Club. He had been an active member of many organizations in the Seward community and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Clayton is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lisetta Kent; son, Timothy Kent; sons-in-law, Mark Mueller, Robert Schulz; great-grandson, Harper Andelt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace (Mabel) Kent, Richard (Noreen) Kent, Harold (Helen) Kent, Marvin (Dorothy) Kent, Robert (Erma) Kent; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wyona (Melvin) Kennedy, Wauneta (Irvin) Beiriger; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lester (Verna) Mohling, Wesley (Dorothy) Mohling, Kenneth (Wanza) Mohling;
Survivors cherishing his memory include his children, Russ (Mary) Kent, Crete, Carlene Schulz, Seward, Sharon Mueller, Seward; grandchildren, Angela (Steve) Andelt and their children, Zane, Ames, Hayes and Clay, Jeremy (Crystal) Kent and their children, Camden and Brayden, Adam (Julie) Kent and their son, Carter, Eric (Andria) Mueller, and their children, Madelynn and Makenzie, Michael (Angela) Mueller and their children, William and Stella, Katelyn (Johnny) Bapat and their children Greyson and Hunter, Rachel Schulz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Clayton.
