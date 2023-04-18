Clayton Dale Kent was born on May 6, 1934, in Hastings, Nebraska to George and Nellie (Serl) Kent and passed away on April 16, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 10 days.

Clayton grew up in Hastings, Nebraska and graduated from Hastings High School with the Class of 1953. Following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1956.