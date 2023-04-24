Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Clayton Daniel Stull, 29, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Berean Bible Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Knott officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m. Friday at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Lincoln Special Olympics. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Clayton was born on August 25, 1993, in Stevens Point, WI. His family moved back to Nebraska in 1994 and he lived and attended elementary school in Hastings before moving with his parents to Lincoln, NE, in 2003.
He graduated from Southwest High School in Lincoln in 2013.
He was a special guy and friendly to all. Always full of jokes, tricks, and laughs which his family will remember with great fondness forever.
He’s now in the loving presence of his savior Jesus Christ with a new body and mind. How happy his family is for him now.
Survivors include his parents, LaTrisia and Patrick Stull of Lincoln; sister and spouse, Holly and Josh Leth of Hastings; brother, Shea Stull of Lincoln; nieces, Morgan Leth, Skylar Leth, Charlee Leth, Dylan Leth; and nephew, Porter Leth.
