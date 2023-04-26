Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Clayton Daniel Stull, 29, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Berean Bible Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Knott officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m. Friday at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Lincoln Special Olympics.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Clayton’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.