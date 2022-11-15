Juniata, Nebraska resident Clifford K. “Pete” Graham, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Premier Estates, Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings with Rev. Barry Rempp officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Memorials gifts may be given to the Asera Care Trees in Memory program. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service, go to Pete’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Pete was born May 1, 1932, in Ayr, Nebraska to Clifford and Mildred (Roberts) Graham. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1950. He married Helen K. Beitler on August 24, 1952, in Cowles, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2021.
Pete served in the Army National Guard for 32 years. He got to know many people through the Guard. Years later, wherever he went he would see people who still remembered enjoying his company while they served together. Pete farmed in the Juniata area for many years. He was a member of the Juniata Community Church and the Juniata Lions Club.
His hobbies were woodworking, tinkering with anything he could get his hands on always wondering how things worked and reading books about history and geography. He rode in the Pony Express Reride in the 1960 Centennial Celebration. He also enjoyed playing the fiddle, horses and rodeo, and building things from scratch. The only thing he was bad at was telling jokes, but that didn’t stop him from trying.
“Papa” Pete’s greatest joy was watching his eight grandchildren grow up and having his 16 great-grandchildren around him.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; son-in-law, Marlyn Bates; granddaughter, Kathryn Schutte; and five brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Cindy & Rodney Schutte of Juniata, NE, Patty Bates of Juniata, NE, Rick Graham of Ashland, OR, Tim & Terri Graham of Hastings, NE; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan & Amy Schutte, Matthew & Emily Schutte, Ann Bates, Becky Sorenson, Chris & Stacy Bates, Nickolas Bolger, Ben & Emily Graham, Barrett & Nicola Graham; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Judy Graham and Linda Graham.
