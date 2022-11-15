Juniata, Nebraska resident Clifford K. “Pete” Graham, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Premier Estates, Kenesaw, Nebraska.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings with Rev. Barry Rempp officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Memorials gifts may be given to the Asera Care Trees in Memory program. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.