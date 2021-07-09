Cloma Rae Corman, the daughter of Ivan and Luella (Kinnison) King was born on February 7th, 1936, in Angus, Nebraska. She passed away at Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior on July 8th, 2021, after complications from an apparent pulmonary embolism. She was 85 years old.
Cloma attended the Angus one-room grade school through the eighth grade before becoming a student at Edgar High School, graduating in 1953. Soon after graduation she was married to Loren Jensen, and they resided for a brief time in Angus before moving to a farm near Oak.
Cloma and Loren divorced in 1971 and Cloma married John Corman in 1973. The couple was engaged in farming and continued that operation after moving to the village of Oak in 1986.
Cloma was employed as a teacher’s aide, bookkeeper and a clerk in her parent’s general store in Angus but spent most of her life as a devoted farmer’s wife helping John build his farming business. She was an excellent organist, pianist and vocalist and played or sang at numerous weddings and funerals. While she dedicated her life to giving to others, her greatest love was her family. Up until her very brief illness she was living in her home while enjoying a full and active life. Her last major hosting event was an Easter dinner this year when over forty family members attended.
In addition to her husband John, who passed away in 2012, Cloma was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and their husbands, Donna and Eldon Judy and Patty and Smokey Grover as well as son-in law Denny Lipker.
Those who will try to fill the void left by her passing are her sons, Tom Jensen (Jackie), Terry Jensen and Todd Jensen along with step-children Peggy Lipker, Scott Corman (Janie), Carol Andreasen (Rick), Cheryl Yarber and Dixie Fiene (Jonathan) as well as a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her Domino Darlings. Also left to mourn her loss is her very special friend, traveling companion and chauffeur, Dean Blain.
Funeral services will be held this Monday 10 a.m. July 12, 2021 at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor Kevin Bogus will be officiating. Lunch will follow at the Edgar American Legion. Travel to Oak Cemetery for burial will begin after the lunch is completed. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
