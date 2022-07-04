On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Clyde Buford Stamper, 61, passed away at Providence hospital in Waco, Texas.
Clyde was born to Margaret and Robert Stamper on Aug. 18, 1960.
In 1984, Clyde married Kimberly Salmon and had twp sons, and later divorced. In 1991, Clyde married Debbie Clausen. They later divorced. In 2000, Clyde and Mary Boysen had a daughter.
While Clyde lived in Hastings, he worked for Werner Construction for many years. He also worked with his uncle Pat as a mechanic at Pat's Auto Repair and Towing.
In his spare time, he loved taking part in derbys, racing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed creating things with metal, and taking care of his farm animals.
Clyde is preceded in death by his father, Robert Stamper; uncle, Pat O'Flannagan; and stepdaughter, Hollie Cline.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret Ashley; two brothers, Charles and John, and sister, Jeanie and (Dennis) Briggs all of Moberly MO; two sons, John Stamper of Oglesby Texas, and Robert and (Danielle) Stamper and their two children, Kimberlee and Robert Jr. of Hastings; daughter, Summer Stamper and her son, Winter of Oglesby; aunt Becky O'Flannagan of Hastings; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Pat's Auto, 305 S. Denver Ave., in Hastings.
