On Sunday, June 26th 2022, Clyde Buford Stamper, 61, passed away at Providence hospital in Waco, TX.
Clyde was born to Margaret and Robert Stamper on Aug 18, 1960. In 1984 Clyde married Kimberly Salmon and had 2 sons, and later divorced. In 1991, Clyde married Debbie Clausen, which later divorced. In 2000 Clyde and Mary Boysen had a daughter.
While Clyde lived in Hastings, he worked for Werner Construction for many years. He also worked with his uncle Pat as a mechanic at Pat's Auto Repair and Towing. In his spare time he loved taking part in derby's, racing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed creating things with metal, and taking care of his farm animals.
Clyde is preceded in death by his father Robert Stamper; Uncle Pat O'Flannagan; and step-daughter Hollie Cline.
He is survived by his mother Margaret Ashley; two brothers, Charles and John; sister Jeanie and (Dennis) Briggs all of Moberly MO; his 2 sons, John Stamper of Oglesby TX, and Robert and (Danielle) Stamper and their 2 children Kimberlee and Robert Jr. of Hastings NE; his daughter Summer Stamper and her son Winter of Oglesby; aunt Becky O'Flannagan of Hastings NE; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public celebration of life will be held from 4-6pm on Saturday, July 9th at Pat's Auto, 305 S Denver Ave.
