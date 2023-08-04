Clyde Leo Hemberger, better known as “Duke” or “Buster,” passed away on August 1st, 2023. He was 87 years old and had been a resident of Loveland, CO, since 1972.
Duke was born on May 1st, 1936, to Albert and Marie Hemberger on the family farm near Juniata, NE.
He left his school in Assumption, NE, in the eighth grade to work on the family farm. He found his way to Hastings, NE, to work as a ditch digger when he was 15 years old.
He lived in a halfway house for a brief time until he moved in with his sister, Gert Kober. He moved on to construction work until he landed at Consolidated Concrete and then Carmichael Construction.
He met Janice Elaine Greene while she was attending Hastings High School and they married on October 19th, 1957. They were married for 66 years until Janice passed away in February of this year. During their marriage, they raised three children, Barb, Mike, and Cindy.
Duke had the opportunity to move to Loveland with Carmichael Construction to build the Good Samaritan Village in Loveland and Fort Collins.
He loved Colorado so much and decided to stay in Loveland and start Duke’s Crane Service and then later Duke’s Equipment. He owned and operated his own business until he sold it in 1992.
He never really retired, as he had an extraordinary passion for restoring antique machinery, cars, tractors and a fierce love of car racing and the Indy 500.
He loved sharing his four barns full of treasures. Until the end he loved farming his acreage east of Loveland.
Duke cherished his family and friends. He never met a stranger and loved sharing his passion for tractors with his kids, grandkids, great grandkids, and friends!
They would drive his tractors in parades and at the Larimer County Fair. He loved throttling the tractors, it was his favorite sound!
Duke was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Janice; his parents, Albert and Marie Hemberger; his sisters, Gertrude Kober, and Phyliss Buckley; and his brother, Junior Hemberger. Also, his beloved dog, Bandit, and his cat, Sally.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Hemberger (Deb); and his sister, Virginia Peters (Pete); children, Barbara Morgan (Russ), Cindy Santomaso (Larry), Mike Hemberger (Monica).
He is survived by six grandchildren, Amanada Babb (Billy), Tyler Santomaso, Tom Morgan (Ciara), Callie Hoppe (Ethan), Kelsey Bukowski (Nick) and Logan Hemberger. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Aston and Lorelie Babb, Isabella Morgan, Duke Hoppe, and Ellie Bukowski.
Duke was the embodiment of the spirit of hard-work, humility, and generosity — a wonderful gift that lives in his family.
A Rosary and Catholic Mass will take place at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church at 1730 W. 12th Street, Loveland, CO. The rosary will be at 12:30 p.m., the mass at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11th, and a reception will follow at the church.
Duke had a huge heart and passion for sick children and was involved with and supporting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Please consider a donation in his memory to St. Jude’s. Clyde Hemberger's fundraising page for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
