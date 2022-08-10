Juniata, Nebraska, resident Colette Henthorn, 54, passed away Monday August 1, 2022, at her home.
Open house will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at Good Samaritan Senior Center in Good Samaritan Society in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Colette was born August 10, 1967, in Laverne, Minnesota, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Bradley) Lupkes. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1985. Colette served in the U.S. Air Force. She was a friend of Bill. Colette loved spending time and spoiling her grandchildren, doing the girls' hair and playing video games with the boys.
Colette is survived by her children, Shannon (Timothy) Sweeney, Camron Thomas, Autumn (Micheal) Tockey, and Kyann (David) Curtis; grandchildren, Demitrius, Amelia, Paxtson, Trinity, Grayson, Rylee, Talexander, Mazarae, and Natalee; sisters, Melody Simon and Evonne Conow; along with numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
