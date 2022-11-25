Colleen Brouillette

Colleen Marie Brouillette, 77, of St. Paul, Nebraska, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Howard County Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons and Deacon Neil Baquet will concelebrate the Mass.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Life Center or to the family for later designation.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Colleen was born on Aug. 2, 1945, at Phillipsburg, KS, to Cloyd and Thelma (Fix) Gaffney.
As a young girl, she moved with her parents to Alma, NE, where she received her education and graduated from Alma High School in 1962. She then attended Kearney State College.
She was united in marriage to Monte E. Brouillette on Dec. 29, 1964, in Alma. The couple first lived in Hastings while Monte attended college.
In 1967, the couple moved to St. Paul where they lived the rest of their married life and raised their two children. She worked as a proof reader for the Phonograph Herald newspaper in St. Paul and then babysat out of her home for many years.
The couple also operated the concession stands at the St. Paul baseball fields.
Colleen enjoyed traveling to Estes Park, CO, and gambling in Deadwood, SD. She and Monte enjoyed noon meals together every day at Skyline Café in St. Paul or Perkins in Grand Island.
She was a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Monte of St. Paul; daughter and son-in-law, Suzy and Rick Peters of St. Paul; son, Travis Brouillette of St. Paul; seven grandchildren and spouses, Amber and John Wissing of St. Libory, Sam and Jenny Nelson of Grand Island, Brooke and Donnie Rinehart of McCook, Quinn Brouillette of St. Paul, Turner Brouillette and Cassandra Mohrman of St. Paul, Brock and Ashley Peters of Grad Island, and Brett Peters of Central City; 11 great-grandchildren, Blake, Kourtney, Duke, Kora and Kami Wissing; Logan and Hadley Nelson; Aria and Rory Peters; and Palmer and Norman Peters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Pat Brouillette of Lincoln; niece and spouse, Tarin and Joel Schindler and their daughter, Avery of Omaha and niece, Tyne Brouillette of Lincoln.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents.
