Colleen Brouillette

Colleen Marie Brouillette, 77, of St. Paul, Nebraska, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Howard County Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons and Deacon Neil Baquet will concelebrate the Mass.

