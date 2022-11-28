Hastings, Nebraska resident, Colleen Octavia Kort Hohlen, 92, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 25, 2022.
Services will be Friday, December 2, at 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hastings, Nebraska. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 1 – 7 P.M., with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home, and 1 hour prior to the service at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Colleen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Colleen was born on April 20, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska to Fred and Octavia (Hasebrook) Kort. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Colleen attended Ayr School for her first 6 years and Lutheran Parochial School in Blue Hill in her 7th and 8th grades. She graduated from Ayr High School in 1947. She worked at Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Co. in Hastings as a telephone operator, “Number Please”. Colleen married her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Elmer William Hohlen, July 23, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran in Blue Hill. They lived on the Hohlen farm north of Hastings. They were blessed with 7 children. In 1992 they moved into Hastings. Elmer continued to help at the farm.
Colleen was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother and loved and enjoyed all of her 7 children and spouses, 16 grandchildren and spouses, and 19+ great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family and others, square dancing, traveling, and making quilts. She was also involved in Church and Community Activities. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and worked on several committees. She also volunteered at the Pantry, Mary Lanning Hospital, and enjoyed visiting the homebound.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; brother, Douglas (June) Kort; sister, Arelyn (Bill) Cumberland; sisters-in-law LaVona and Betty Kort; brother-in-law Walter Peterson and in-laws, William & Clara Hohlen.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Thomas & Patricia Hohlen of Hastings, NE, John & Lynn Hohlen of Juniata, NE, Judith & Lamoine Leonhardt of Hastings, NE, Ronnie & Dena Hohlen of Hastings, NE, Vicki & Eric Neuman of Cheyenne, WY, Connie & Mitch Stark of Hastings, NE, Stacy & Noal Schinzel of Omaha, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Dr. Todd & Stephanie Hohlen, Heidi Hohlen, Amy & Tony Fast, Dr. Brian & Sarah Hohlen, Carrie & Sam Cook, Kevin Hohlen, Michelle & Todd Olsen, Kelly & Aaron O'Donnell, Kelsey & Drew Wergen, Tanner Hohlen, Matthew Neuman, Drew & Lindsey Stark, Logan Stark, Lindsey & Adam Bialas, Riley Schinzel, Clare Schinzel; 19+ great-grandchildren; brother Eugene Kort; sisters, LaMerle Peterson, Sheryl (Darryl) Bettencourt; many other relatives, nieces, nephews, friends, cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.