Hastings, Nebraska resident, Colleen Octavia Kort Hohlen, 92, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Services will be Friday, December 2, at 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hastings, Nebraska. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 1 – 7 P.M., with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home, and 1 hour prior to the service at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.