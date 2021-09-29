Colleene Ann (Hiatt) Hampton of Hastings, Nebraska passed away September 23rd, 2021 at Marry Lanning Hospital in Hastings at 70 years of age.
Colleene was born on March 26, 1951 to parents LaVonne and Marvin Hiatt.
She is preceded in death by her mother, LaVonne Mohr; father, Marvin Hiatt; son, Leonard Hampton Jr and sister, Linda Hiatt.
She is survived by her beloved partner, Dan Hess of Hastings; her twin sister, Collette Riley of Harvard; brothers, Tim Hiatt and Mike Hiatt both of Harvard; sister, Lori Blackburn of Illinois; children, Doug Hampton (Crystal) of Kearney, Travis Hampton (Theresa) of Blue Hill, Bobbi Hampton (Steve) of Hastings, Vanessa Kinnaman (Nathan) of Arlington, Crystal Hess (Adam) of Hastings and Danae Hess of Hastings.
Colleene was a much loved grandmother to 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her memory will no doubt live on to all those that knew and loved her. She touched so many lives and will be remembered as a strong and giving woman.
Funeral arrangements will be set for a later date. For those who wish to send a memorial please send them to: 420 S. Garfield Hastings, NE 68901.
