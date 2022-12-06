Connie G. Zubrod, 77, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, Nebraska, with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Roseland Cemetery in Roseland, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
