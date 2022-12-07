Connie Zubrod

Connie G. Zubrod, 77, Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 9,  10:30 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, Nebraska, with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Roseland Cemetery in Roseland, Nebraska.