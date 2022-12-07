Connie G. Zubrod, 77, Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 10:30 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, Nebraska, with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Roseland Cemetery in Roseland, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell.
Campbell Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Connie was born on December 29, 1944 to Ervin and Bonnie (Felzien) Hagemann at Campbell. She graduated from Campbell High School in 1963.
Connie married Jerry Zubrod on February 24, 1968, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell.
Connie had worked as a beautician and was a cook at Silver Lake Schools. She was a member of the Campbell Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing ceramics and gardening.
Connie is survived by two sons, Jeramie (Kelly) Zubrod, Holstein, Nebraska, Darrin (Tami) Zubrod, Kearney, Nebraska; one daughter, Trishia (Kevin) Galvin, Grand Island, Nebraska; friend, Dean Simonton, Campbell; one sister, Judy (Phil) Boyd, Bladen, Nebraska; one brother, Paul Hagemann, Timberon, New Mexico; one brother-in-law, Lee Wemhoff, Humphrey, Nebraska; (10) grandchildren; and (5) great-grandchildren.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one sister, Carol Wemhoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.