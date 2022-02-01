Hastings, Nebraska, resident Connie Kubicka, 80, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her home.
Connie was born December 29, 1941, in Hastings to Harold and Melzie (Bierhaus) Miller. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1960.
After graduating from high school, Connie started working for Jack Kubicka at Jack’s Bakery where she met her soon-to-be husband, Thomas C. Kubicka. Connie and Tom were married on April 15, 1962, in Mankato, Kansas.
Connie was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work at Longfellow Elementary as one of the original lunch ladies.
She also worked at the First Presbyterian Church, and Central Community College from where she retired.
Connie was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, a Boy Scout Leader, Hastings High School Band Parent, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Sweet Adelines in Hastings. She was known for being a very hard worker and for her welcoming smile.
She enjoyed music, cross stitching, spending time at the family’s trailer at Harlan County Reservoir, stock car racing, gardening and she was very proud of the vegetables she canned every summer.
Connie was very content with the simple things in life. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tom Kubicka of Hastings; children, Cathy (Scotty) Lewis of Peoria, Arizona, Chris Junker of Hastings, Tom (Melissa) Kubicka of Juniata; grandchildren, Kelley (Taylor) Swanson, Jonathan Kubicka (Fiancé, Abby Spiehs), Jacob Kubicka, Courtney Junker, and Mollie Kubicka; sisters, Carolyn Nowka, Sharon Chapel, and Kathy Nelson all of Hastings; brother, Richard (Terri) Miller of Texas, sister-in-law Susan Kubicka of Lincoln; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brother-in-laws, and 2 sister-in-laws.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Condolences may be left online at www.dewittfuneral.com.
