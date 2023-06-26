Hastings, Nebraska, resident Connie L. Haseloh, 70, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings after a brief illness.
Private family memorial services will be held at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. No burial will be held at this time.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Connie was born on July 21, 1952, in Hastings to Don and Marlene (Esterling) Haseloh. After graduating from Harvard High School in 1970, she went to Lincoln General School of Nursing and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Connie was a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Lincoln, NE, before transferring to the VA Hospital in Denver, CO, retiring in 2014 after 41 years with the VA Hospital.
After her retirement, Connie enjoyed traveling and socializing with all her good friends and neighbors in Aurora, CO. Connie moved to Hastings in 2021 to be closer to her family.
She loved her two rescue dogs, Libby and Taffy. Connie was a member of the Eastern Star and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Donald Haseloh.
Survivors include her mother, Marlene Haseloh; sister, Carmen (Ron) Novak; brother, Richard (Deb) Haseloh; nieces, Michelle (Andrew) Madison, Shanna Fayle; nephews, Michael Haseloh, Cody (Ashley) Phillips; 7 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.