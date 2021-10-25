Hastings, Nebraska resident Connie Lee (Malone) Einspahr, 78, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Connie was born December 21, 1942, in Hastings, NE to Lee and Bernice (Fette) Malone. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1961. Connie married Victor Einspahr on April 2, 1961. To this marriage, they had three children, Marilyn, Bernice, and Richard. Connie and Victor later divorced in 1975.
Connie worked at Sunnyside, Libs Park as a lifeguard, Hastings High School as a baker, and Marshalltown as a machine operator. Connie enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Bernice.
Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Martin) Meyer of Hastings, NE, Bernice (LaVern) Meyer of Blue Hill, NE, Richard (Nikki) Einspahr of Sterling, NE; grandchildren, Dawn (Daniel) Krull of Harvard, Robert (Megan) Meyer of Saucier, MS, David Meyer (Erica Congdon) of Chester, NE, Chelsea (Dan) Siekman of Waverly, NE, Kelli Meyer (Greg Nolte) of Hastings, NE; great–grandchildren, Caden Boyer, Milayna Krull, Johnny Krull, Cooper Meyer, Caya Derricks, Anthony Meyer, Brett Meyer, Faith Meyer, Natalie Siekman; many aunts, cousins & friends.
