Hastings, Nebraska resident Connie L. May, 77, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Connie was born July 8, 1943, in Aurora, Nebraska the daughter of George and Lois (Mock) Wilson. She graduated from Aurora High School with the class of 1961 and attend Beauty School in Grand Island. Connie married Eldon C. May on January 12, 1964, in Aurora. She was a homemaker and raised three boys. Connie enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hastings.
Connie is survived by her sons, Charles (Julie) May of Hastings, Greg (Holly) May of Clermont, FL, and Eldon (Melanie) May of Republican City; grandchildren, Kaleb, Morgan, Colby, Brady, Fred, Stasha, Milli, Amber and Justin; great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Briana, and Blakey; sisters, Charlotte Monson and Linda Mondrell; brothers, Gerald Wilson, Jim Wilson, and John Wilson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and eleven siblings.
