Conway Andrew Griess, 6 months 11 days old, passed away in the arms of his parents, Andy and Sarah at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, CA, on Friday, June 24, 2022.
After struggling with a congenital heart defect, he went up into the arms of Jesus.
Funeral services are 10 a.m., Friday, July 1, at Zion Lutheran Church near Hampton, NE, with Pastor David Feddern officiating. Interment will follow at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Conway was born December 13, 2021, in Omaha to Andrew and Sarah (Carlson) Griess.
Though his time with us was short he left a remarkable impact on so many hearts, he was born with immense strength that was felt through all who knew him, though the odds were against him he showed his strength through everything he endured.
His days at home outside of the hospital were spent being loved, seeing family, going to church and being snuggled by his Grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was happiest in his mom's arms, listening to his dad's fishing and hunting stories and watching his brother, Owen, and sister, Lyla, play with him and read him bedtime books.
He was preceded in death by all his great-grandparents; his cousins, Izaac and Kaylee; and his great uncle, Gayln.
He is survived by his parents, Andy and Sarah Griess; brother, Owen; sister, Lyla; paternal grandparents, Papa “Mike Griess” and Grandma Patti; maternal grandparents, Papa Old Man “Gerry Carlson”; and Grandma Jerri; uncles and aunts, numerous cousins, friends, and all who loved him through his short time here on earth.
