Coralee Lautenschlager, 100, of Doniphan, Nebraska died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarview Cemetery at Doniphan. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Coralee was born October 20, 1920, in Bladen, NE to John and Nettie (Morey) Boom. She was the third of five children and grew up and attended school in Bladen. She graduated from Bladen Public School in 1937. Coralee graduated from Hastings Beauty Academy and worked as a beauty operator at Robares Beauty Shop in Hastings for three years until she was married.
On February 14, 1943, Coralee married Norman Lautenschlager at the church parsonage. They started married life on the family farm west of Doniphan. Later they moved to a farm half a mile south of Doniphan where they reared their family. They farmed and fed cattle until they retired and moved to Doniphan in 1974. Coralee moved to Prairie Winds Assisted Living in 2009, and then to Edgewood Vista Memory Support in Hastings in 2018.
Coralee was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan, ladies aid, and LWML, and Bible study. She taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. Her faith in God was very important to her. She served on the Ladies Doniphan Cemetery Board for six years, was active at the Doniphan Senior Center helping quilt many quilts for the Doniphan Fall Festival. She was a 4-H Leader and shared her talent of sewing with the girls. Coralee loved her family and loved to sew and embroider. She made many, many quilts, pillowcases, and tea towels that she shared with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Karen (Steve) Kissinger of Glenvil, Myron (Marsha) Lautenschlager of Doniphan; daughter-in-law, Judy Lautenschlager of Doniphan; grandchildren, Karla (Randy) Harms, Kevin (Sarah) Kissinger, Kristal (Kevin) Stoner, Jeni (Carlo) Campana, Trevor Lautenschlager, Jay Lautenschlager, Sara Lautenschlager, Jon (Amie) Lautenschlager; 13 great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; sister, Virginia (Boom) Magruder of Omaha, NE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.
Coralee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman in 1997; infant daughter, Patricia; son Lynn in 1993; infant sister, Phyllis; brother, Aaron (Kathleen) Boom; sister, Gloria (Lawrence) Clark; and brother-in-law, Thomas Magruder III.
