Corinne I. Adelson, 93, of Polk, Nebraska, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center – East in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church of Swede Home with Rev. Evan Christensen officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment will be held at the Swede Home Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Calvary Lutheran Church of Swede Home 150th Anniversary Celebration Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Corinne was born on October 20, 1929, in Polk County to Walter and Hazel Carlson. She grew up in the Durant and Polk areas, graduating from Polk High School in 1947.
Corinne was united in marriage to LaVaughn Adelson on August 21, 1951, in Stromsburg. They made their home in the Polk area.
When she was younger, she worked as a switch board operator, then as a bookkeeper for the John Deere dealer in Polk.
In the mid-1950’s, Corinne began working for her mother at Hazel’s Apparel in Stromsburg. She continued to run Hazel’s Apparel for over 35 years until her retirement in 1992.
Corinne took care of her mother most of her adult years. She also was extremely active in her community of Polk, taking care of several lawns, and events that were happening in the area.
She was a diehard fan of the Huskers, the Kansas City Chiefs, especially Patrick Mahomes, and the Golden State Warriors, specifically Stephen Curry.
When she wasn’t cheering on her favorite sports teams, she was always on the go. Whether she was cooking for funerals, her children and grandchildren, or fishing, gardening, or shopping for clothes.
Corinne was always active. She especially enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and watching birds, such as purple martins and house wrens. Her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church of Swede Home, as well as the Women’s Legion Auxiliary, and Miriam Circle at church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve (Kathy) Adelson of Hastings, Kent (Gia) Adelson of Polk, and Kelly (Beth) Adelson of Hastings; her grandchildren, Sarah (Brandon) Maendele, AJ Adelson, Andrew (Emily McNaught) Adelson, Jacob (Kenzie Deprez) Adelson, Emily Adelson, Claire (Jacob) Hehn, and her great-grandchildren, Nolan, Nash, and Nora Maendele, Mason, and Jedidiah Adelson, and Hadley Hehn.
She was preceded in death by her husband; LaVaughn, and sisters; Roberta and Janice.
