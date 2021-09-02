Courtney Jenkins, 40, of Doniphan, Nebraska died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at CHI Health-St. Francis.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 5 in the Doniphan Community Center.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Courtney was born on January 2, 1981 in Alliance, NE the son of Bradley and Evelyn (Erington) Jenkins. He was raised in Doniphan graduating from Doniphan High School class of 1999. Courtney served in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
On March 11, 2005 he was united in marriage to Nicole Boysen. Courtney was employed by Mase Enterprise of Hastings. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with family and was very creative.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nicole; children, Skylar (Samantha Horne) Jenkins and Brittany Boner; soon to be blessed with grandson, Mavrick; his parents; brother, Dustin (Rachael) Jenkins; aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished nieces and nephews Hannah J, Bud, Faith, Mya, Hallie, Alexis, Gabe, Maddy, Cece, Lilli, Milana, Breckyn and Hannah M.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Meyer (Erington), Lyle Erington and Mary and Clarence Jenkins.
