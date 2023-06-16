Hastings, Nebraska, resident Craig Alan Crone, 62, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home, due to cancer.
A private graveside service is pending. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 6:26 pm
