Craig Alan Spady, 66, of Fairfield, Nebraska, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff following a lengthy illness.
Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
Craig was born April 7, 1955 in Hastings. He achieved his GED in 1973 and then enlisted into the United States Marie Corps in June of 1973. He proudly served until being honorably discharged in 1979. Craig then enrolled into the votech program at Central Community College. Craig held various jobs including working for his family at Spady Motors.
Craig liked being outdoors and his favorite outdoor activity was to go fishing. He loved to collect odd things and fix them if they didn't work. He enjoyed changing things up and giving them his own taste of style. Craig also played many different types of games in his free time.
He treasured spending quality time with those he loved, especially with his only daughter, Cassandra Timmerman. He was a brave, kind, caring, and loving son, father, brother and uncle. The best anyone could of asked for.
Survivors include his daughter, Cassandra Timmerman of Hebron; sister and brother-in-law, Ellie (Jack) Friend of Hastings; brother and sister-in-law, Dave (Connie) Spady of Beatrice; as well as numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Spady Jr.; mother, Ruth A. Maul; and step-father, Eldon E. Maul.
