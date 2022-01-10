Craig Charles Wilson of Grand Junction, CO passed away at HonorHealth Shea Hospital in Scottsdale, AZ on December 16, 2021 at the age of 61. Memorial services are to be determined at a later date.
Craig was born March 29, 1960 in Lander, WY to the late Charles and Lyla (Mattila) Wilson. He graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, WY in 1978.
Surviving family members include his wife of 31 years, Donna (Hoffman) Wilson; son Austin (Katie) Wilson, MD of Omaha; daughter Ashley Wilson of Los Angeles, CA; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Delores (Ruppert) Hoffman of Plainview; four sisters-in-law, Barb Hoffman of West Point, Dorothy (Randy) Christiansen of Plainview, Denise (Kent) Friedrich of Norfolk, Cheryl (Franz) Wilson of Lander, WY; two sisters, Beverly (Dick) Scott and Barbara (Blake) Snyder of Riverton, WY; 8 nieces, 8 nephews and their families.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerry Wilson; nephew Roger Wilson and great-niece Traci Wilson of Wyoming.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
