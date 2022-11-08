Craig L. Dickerson, 69, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Craig was born December 24, 1952 in Hastings, to Ronald Dickerson and LaVerne Bures Dickerson. Craig grew up in Hastings until they moved to Ayr his senior year and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1971. He attended Hastings College and played football for them.
He married Julie Lebsack on June 16, 1973. He worked for Burlington Northern railroad and then Hastings Regional Center before retiring. He loved to attend live theatre. Craig also loved his great danes. He enjoyed all sports, coaching his son’s baseball games, and was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing courses all over.
Craig was survived by his wife Julie; his two sons, Skyler (Sarah), Wayde (Ann), and his daughter Katie; 4 grandchildren, Elsie and Raegan Dickerson, Cody (Rachille) Cash, Chandler Cash, and one great-grandson, Leighton Cash. His mother, LaVerne Schreiner. His sister Siobhan (Mike) Martinez. Brother-in-law, Don Terwey. Brother-in-law, Todd and Jeanne Lebsack, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Ronald, and step father Gene Schreiner and sister in law Chris Terwey.
Memorial Services will be this Friday, November 11, at the South Street Church of Christ at 2:00 p.m. with Paul Julian officiating. Celebration of life will be at the Elks Club in Hastings following the services.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
