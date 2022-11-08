Craig L. Dickerson, 69, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.

Craig was born December 24, 1952 in Hastings, to Ronald Dickerson and LaVerne Bures Dickerson. Craig grew up in Hastings until they moved to Ayr his senior year and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1971. He attended Hastings College and played football for them.