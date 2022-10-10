Hastings, Nebraska resident Curtis “Curt” L. Rehbein, 78, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, following a short battle with cancer at the Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Family Graveside Service is 10:30 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska. Memorial Gathering will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at First United Methodist in the basement fellowship hall. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is taking care of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Curt was born July 7, 1944, in Fremont, Nebraska to Wilmer and Clarabelle (Emory) Rehbein. He grew up on a farm outside of Lyons, Nebraska and graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1962. Curt married his high school sweetheart, Beverly A. Carlson on December 23, 1964, in Lyons, Nebraska. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966 in the security service. Curt and Bev had lived in numerous cities (Great Bend, KS, Lincoln, NE, Fremont, NE and Omaha, NE) before settling in Hastings, Nebraska where he worked for over 20 years at Metz Bakery, retiring in 2005.
Curt cherished his family, he enjoyed going to his kids and grandkids activities. He liked camping, woodworking, animals, and watching Nebraska football and volleyball.
Curt is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Rehbein of Hastings, NE; children, Diane (Scott) Scheffert of Watertown, SD, Deb (Don) Mazour of Lincoln, NE, Dan (Michelle) Rehbein of Hastings, NE, Donita (Randy) Saathoff, and Doug (Katie) Rehbein all of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Rogge of Lincoln, NE, Darrick (Eryn) Mazour of Hays, KS, Jason Scheffert of Hutchinson, MN, Cari (Fiancé Trevor) Mazour of Lincoln, NE, Rachel (Jace) Paryzek of Lino Lakes, MN, Brenna Mazour, Anna Mazour, Emma Saathoff, Chloe Saathoff, Joelle Rehbein, and Makenna Rehbein all of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Addison Rogge of Lincoln, NE, Bailey Mazour of Hays, KS, and Keaton Paryzek of Lino Lakes, MN; siblings, Lucile (Cecil) Wattermann of Algona, IA, Bruce (Debby) Rehbein of Oakland, NE; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Jim) Cuckler of Sugar Hill, GA and LaRita (Allan) Showers of Farmington, MO; brothers-in-law, Orv (Marian) Carlson of Park Rapids, MN, Rod (Jayne) Nielsen of Millard, NE, and Don (Deb) Nielsen of Fremont, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Clarabelle Rehbein.
