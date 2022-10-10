Hastings, Nebraska resident Curtis “Curt” L. Rehbein, 78, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, following a short battle with cancer at the Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.

Family Graveside Service is 10:30 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska. Memorial Gathering will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at First United Methodist in the basement fellowship hall. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is taking care of arrangements.