Cynthia “Cindy” Jane (Hoover) Sydow of Crete, Nebraska, passed away suddenly at her home of natural causes, on February 12, 2023, at the age of 69.
She was born on September 23, 1953, in Hastings, NE, to Eldon Morris Hoover and Betty Jane (Beardon) Hoover.
Cindy grew up and attended the Belvidere, NE., school until 1961 when the family moved to Salt Lake City, UT.
They returned later to Nebraska to the Belvidere/Hebron area where she met Richard Henry Merriman and to that union one child, Tanya Kay Merriman was born.
During that time she lived in both Hebron and California.
After a few years in California, Cindy and Tanya returned to Nebraska where she later met Larry Dean Sydow. To that union one son, Shayne Von Sydow, was born.
She and her family lived in several locations including Alexandria and Hastings. Cindy also lived in Geneva and Seward, NE, until making her final home in Crete.
Cindy held several jobs including the VFW and Florist shop in Hebron and Concordia College in Seward. She was also a published poet.
Cindy’s passion was always her family. A praised cook, homemaker and doting Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, to which she lovingly referred to them as her “Grandloves."
She also adored her nieces and nephews as well as any child that came into our family as friends or by marriage.
Her hobbies included crafting, refurbishing old furniture, music and providing “freezer meals” for anyone of her “family” in need.
Survivors include her children daughter, Tanya (Randy) Keller of Denton, NE, and son, Shayne (Kat) Sydow of Butler, MO; grandchildren, Sarah Merriman-Schumm of Pleasant Dale, NE, Brendon Merriman-Keller of Lincoln, NE, Summit, Sierra and Soren Sydow of Butler, MO; and great-grandsons, Noah Merriman-Huffines and Luke Merriman-Lutt; brother, Randy Hoover and sister, Sandra (Frank) Blake of Belvidere.
Cindy is also survived by Nephews Bryan Byczko, Thornton, CO, Todd Rusinski, Dusty (Jamie) Blake, rural Hebron, NE, and Max Hoover; nieces Amber (Zach) Wellman, Edmand, OK, Samantha (Hoover) Baughard and Nicole Streight, IL. She is also survived by great nieces and newphews, Nadia and Zoe Streight, Amanda (Bradley) Ross, Lauren and Thomas Byczko, Robbie Jr. and Chance Baughard, Temperance and Maxton, Edmond, OK, and Dashlee and Rayce Blake, rural Hebron, NE. And great-great nieces Riley and Vivian Ross.
Services will be held Saturday February 25th at Pleasant Dale United Methodist Church 10:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the Pleasant Dale American Legion. Inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hebron, NE at 2 p.m.
