Hastings, Nebraska resident Daisy Juanita Patterson, 100, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Daisy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
