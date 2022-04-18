Hastings, Nebraska resident Daisy Juanita Patterson, 100, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Daisy’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Daisy was born October 21, 1921, in Hastings, NE to W.H. “Dick” and Pearl (McCrady) Thomas. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1939. Daisy married Davis Patterson on November 15, 1940; he preceded her in death on July 13, 1990.
Daisy was a homemaker and a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was past President of Nebraska World Organization of China Painters (NWOCP), a charter member of Hastings China Bells, and a member of Faith Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Davis Patterson; son, John Patterson; daughter, Patricia Ann Schneller; grandson, Joey Patterson; four brothers, Bill C. Thomas, Cletus A. Thomas, Lester A. Thomas, and Jack C. Thomas; and one sister, Mary (Thomas) DeMoulin.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Roberta Patterson of Hastings; grandchildren & spouses, Keith & Julie Schneller of Fargo, ND, Mark & Mary Ann Schneller of Castle Rock, CO, Bryan & Deb Schneller of Fort Collins, Matthew & Tini Schneller of Cranberry Township, PA, David & Brenda Patterson of Lincoln, NE, Patricia & Brad Hamburger of Hastings, NE; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces & nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.