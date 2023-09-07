Dale A. Funkey, 88, of Hastings, Nebraska died peacefully in his sleep on September 4, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, after a period of failing health.
Dale was born on October 5, 1934, in Bruning, Nebraska, son of the late Fred and Darlene (Walker) Funkey.
He graduated in 1952 from Geneva High School and soon enlisted in the United States Navy. He served honorably as a Sonarman during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Rogers and the USS Persistent.
Dale had worked as a member of the ground crew at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He met his bride-to-be, Constance Mayhew, while he was a patient at the University of Michigan Medical Center. She won his heart after he challenged her to a game of cribbage, and she skunked him. They married on January 2, 1965, and after a brief time in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the happy couple moved to Bellevue, Nebraska where they started their family.
Their first born was Mark, who was quickly followed by Kelly, and a surprise package came 3 years later with the birth of their daughter, Dawn.
Throughout his life, Dale was known for being a powerhouse kicker in the frequent neighborhood games of kickball. He also may or may not have broken a lamp post a time or two with his renowned kickball skills.
Dale had a passion for all things sports and when the Nebraska Huskers were playing, you were guaranteed to hear some form of vocal nonsense coming from the living room.
Dale had strong opinions and was not afraid to share them. Those who shared his opinions were lifelong friends.
His love of the warm weather led the family to the Southwestern United States where camping in the Jemez National Forest and playing Yahtzee became a family favorite pastime. He enjoyed taking his family on grand adventures to places like the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and Yuma, Arizona where the memories of him making inappropriate images with his chef salad has brought years of laughter.
After years of working as Drivetrain Specialist for the Construction Division of International Harvester, Dale turned his focus towards a degree in AutoCAD where he graduated early from Muir Technical College in southern California, and soon became an instructor in the same program.
While in California, Dale enjoyed an occasional walk on the beach and watching the Top Gun pilots fly over Miramar Naval Air Station.
Life changes brought Dale and Connie back to Central Nebraska where they enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow.
Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Connie Funkey; his three children, Mark, and his wife Beth (Slavens) Funkey of Hastings, Kelly and his wife Wendy (Bordine) Funkey of Portage, MI, his daughter Dawn and her husband Mark Cournoyer of Jaffrey, NH; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his brother, Glen Funkey and his wife Janice, of Abilene, Texas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Dale's request there will be no calling hours or formal services at this time.
A graveside service with full military honors will take place at the convenience of the family, at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Dale's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
