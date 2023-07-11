Dale Dean Ossowski, 57, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hastings, Nebraska surrounded by his wife and children.

Dale was born May 7, 1966, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the son of Richard “Dick” and Norma (Jeanneret) Ossowski. He was born and raised in Brock, Nebraska, where he was always proud of his hometown and school of Johnson-Brock where he graduated from high school in 1984. He was especially fond of his hometown of Brock where he had many friends and family and memories on the Little Nemaha River fishing and looking for arrowheads; always filled with laughter and that dimpled grin.