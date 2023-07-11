Dale Dean Ossowski, 57, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hastings, Nebraska surrounded by his wife and children.
Dale was born May 7, 1966, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the son of Richard “Dick” and Norma (Jeanneret) Ossowski. He was born and raised in Brock, Nebraska, where he was always proud of his hometown and school of Johnson-Brock where he graduated from high school in 1984. He was especially fond of his hometown of Brock where he had many friends and family and memories on the Little Nemaha River fishing and looking for arrowheads; always filled with laughter and that dimpled grin.
He attended Peru State College for his undergraduate degree where he graduated in 1989. He then gained employment at Williams Pipeline in Doniphan, Nebraska that later became Magellan Midstream Partners where he was employed 34 years until his death.
He met his wife, Julie M. Chance, where they made Hastings their home with their family including son and daughter, Joseph and Kyndell. Dale and Julie were then blessed with a son, Connor, in 1993 and a daughter, Gracyn, in 2002.
Dale was passionate about his involvement in his community where he served on the Hastings Volunteer Fire Department and Junior Fire Patrol.
He was Hastings High School Booster Club President where he, his wife and children loved spending time making student athletes’ decals as a fundraiser.
He was also on the Hastings Baseball Committee serving as fundraiser chair where he was known as the “Raffle Man” being the lead for the raffle ticket fundraiser for little league baseball.
He also loved coaching his children and grandchildren’s baseball, midget football, softball, soccer and basketball teams. He also helped with his son, Connor, in Cub and Boy Scouts and his daughter, Gracyn, in Girl Scouts.
He opened and operated The Windmill Bait Shop & Bait Vending Machine in Hastings, Nebraska. He was an advocate for his children and grandchildren in all aspects of life and was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was an avid gardener and landscaper with his wife, Julie. He loved to tinker and organize in the garage — never letting a single bolt or washer go to waste.
He loved spending time with his wife and family with their “zoo” in the garage with all of the aquariums. He was passionate about the outdoors that included fishing for all catfish species and hunting for whitetails. There weren’t many weekends that he wasn’t taking his son, Connor, fishing where they spent the weekends with their fishing poles, red single cab Dodge Ram, Nutty Bars and Diet Pepsi, regardless of weather.
The sound of the fishing bells ringing will live on for eternity. He was always emphatic about picking up and leaving the shoreline and the outdoors better than he found it.
He had many mottos that he quoted to his children and grandchildren that will stay with them: two of which are “Always Leave a Place Better Than You Found it” and “The 5 Ps – Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance.”
He was a selfless, devoted, passionate perfectionist with a hard work ethic. Dale was very patient and wore his heart on his sleeve and loved with no ends. He left his impact on all who met him and will be dearly missed by all who had the chance to know him.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Norma Ossowski; father and mother-in-law J.C. and Colleen Chance; Bonus Dad Pete Princ; a very special Aunt Daisy; brother Michael and many other beloved and special aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dale is survived by his wife, Julie Ossowski of their home in Hastings; children Joseph and wife Melinda Evans of Hastings, Kyndell and husband Joey Bryen of Moore, Oklahoma, Connor and wife Kylie Chance-Ossowski of Pittsburg, Kansas, Gracyn Chance-Ossowski and Tristan Kleinschmit of Harvard, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Lyric Ruth, Lexie Evans, Landyn Evans, Lillian Lunday, Bryden Bryen, and Trynadee Bryen; siblings and spouses, Joyce and Frank Swanson, Rick Ossowski, Tim Ossowski; brothers-in-law and spouses Jay Chance, James and Heidi Chance. Niece and nephews and spouses Nikki and Mike Wagner; Erik and Stacey Swanson. He’s also survived by many other relatives on the Jeanneret, Ossowski and Chance all of whom held a very intimate space in his heart.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Hastings Little League Baseball Raffle Fundraiser or Youth Fishing Education Program. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dale’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
