Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dale E. Bierman, 89, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastors Paul Dunbar and Josh Davis officiating. Burial is 2 p.m. Friday with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Book signing and visitation will be one hour prior to the service with family present at the church.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Orphan Grain Train. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dale was born January 9, 1933, in Hastings to Lloyd and Blanche (Norton) Bierman.
He attended School District #33 through the eighth grade and graduated from Hastings High School in 1950.
He served in the Army in France from 1953 to 1955, worked six years at the NAD, and later at the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier.
After retiring from the Post Office, he continued to farm part time and volunteered at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving as an elder, chairman, and trustee. He was a lifetime member of VFW and a member of NARFE.
Dale married Ronda Lee Alber on June 26, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan and they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
He enjoyed family gatherings and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked following sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, and playing cards with friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; and sister, Betty Yeager.
Survivors include his wife, Ronda Bierman of Hastings; daughter, Teresa (Ronald) Watkins of Nolensville, TN; sons, Greg (Becky) Bierman of Gretna an Tom (Julie) Bierman of Cedar Hills, TX; grandchildren, Dr. Zac (Tammy) Watkins, Tyler (Jami) Watkins, Aaron (Melyssa) Bierman, Stephanie (Adam) Moritz, Brendan Bierman, Sydney Bierman, and Alexis Bierman; great-grandchildren, Kyan Watkins, Adlee Watkins, Amira Watkins, Karsten Watkins, Samuel Watkins, Brady Bierman, and Jolee Moritz; sisters-in-law, Betty Bierman of Kearney, and Donna Buehner of Highland’s Ranch, CO.
