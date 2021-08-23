Dale E. Bunger, 86, of Holdrege, Nebraska, formerly of Minden, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Private family interment will be held prior to services at Hildreth Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Dale’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
