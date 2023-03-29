Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dale E. Carriker, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. with the family present Sunday, April 2, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dale’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
