Hastings, Nebraska resident Dale E. Carriker, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Dale was born February 17, 1957, in Fort Huachuca, AZ to Orlo and Arlene (Stark) Carriker. He grew up in Phillips, NE where he attended elementary school. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1975 and received his Associate's Degree in Rapid City, SD. Dale married Charlene Crocker June 23, 1979. Later he married Carolyn (Shutt) Juranek on August 20, 1993.